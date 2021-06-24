Walla Walla County District Court will add new hours for its staff lunch break starting Tuesday, July 6.
According to a release from Presiding Judge Kristian E. Hedine, the new lunch hour will be 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Monday-Friday. The court will be closed to all business during the lunch hour.
District Court, 317 W. Rose St., handles civil cases, criminal misdemeanors and gross misdemeanors, name changes, vehicle impounding, protection orders, and traffic and parking infractions.
The court’s regularly scheduled hearings and proceedings can be found online on the Walla Walla County website.