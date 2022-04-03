Walla Walla County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Gabriel Acosta wants to be the next county lead prosecutor.
Acosta told the U-B on Wednesday, March 30, that he intends to run for the position in this year’s election.
Acosta’s boss — current county Prosecuting Attorney James Nagle — confirmed to the U-B that he won’t be seeking another term.
Acosta has been with the Walla Walla County prosecutor’s office since 1988. He left the office for about a year, twice, but has been back, in the role of chief deputy prosecutor, since 1996.
When he heard Nagle was retiring, he knew right away that he wanted to run for the job.
“I’ve been in the office for over 30 years,” Acosta said. “With (Nagle) leaving, I feel I am the best qualified.”
Acosta was born in Los Angeles. His family moved to the Seattle area when he was 6. He moved to the Walla Walla area for his job, but he had been in the area before.
“I came to school here to Walla Walla College (now Walla Walla University),” he said. “Then I went to law school at UW.”
When he left Wallla Walla College for the University of Washington, he thought he was leaving the Valley for good.
“I didn’t think I’d come back here,” he said. “But the first job I got an offer for was here.”
That position was doing non-criminal work for a private practice. He joined the Walla Walla County Prosecutor’s Office a year and half later.
Acosta said that while he thinks the office has done a good job over the decades, he does want to change a few things.
“One is making sure that in all cases involving a victim, that the victim is involved,” he said. “So making sure that at sentencing, or before a plea deal has been made, that the victim has been consulted and feels like they have had a voice.”
He didn’t say that this never happens now.
“It should, but I see that it misses sometimes,” he said. “I want to put in a policy that it won’t be missed.”
Acosta, 61, said that assuming he wins the election, he would like to serve at least two four-year terms before retiring.
“People have asked me, ‘When are you going to retire?’ because they know how old I am,” he said.
“But I enjoy what I do, and I feel like I make a difference in the community. When I go home at the end of the day, even if I have just pushed around paper that day, I feel like I am making a difference.”
No one else has stated an intention to file for the prosecuting attorney seat — yet, but candidates have over a month to declare. Filing week for the 2022 election is May 16-20.
