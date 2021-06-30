A Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office deputy was given a rare departmental award Tuesday, June 29, for using what his leaders called "exceptional judgement" while being in a tense situation with no back up and a dysfunctional radio.
Deputy Jared Brown was awarded the Sheriff's Star by Sheriff Mark Crider for his actions on the night of May 7, when he encountered a man in the Burbank area who was being investigated for allegedly damaging passing vehicles.
Brown's superiors noted his ability to defuse a potentially bad situation without a gun or less-lethal weapon and with failing radio equipment.
Crider said it's the first time he's given such an award since he became sheriff in 2019.
A group of deputies, sheriff's office employees and Brown's family members gathered briefly Tuesday to see Crider bestow the honor.
"Jared used all the techniques that he's been taught for de-escalating that situation out there with multiple subjects," Crider said at the brief ceremony. "It's nice to see that we're continually using those techniques over and over again ... That's what we want to see. You did everything right."
According to the memo written to Crider from Cpl. Christopher Johnson, Brown found himself alone for at least 20 minutes in Burbank before Washington State Patrol troopers arrived during the May 7 situation, and he was outnumbered three-to-one at one point.
Johnson wrote that Brown had responded to a report of rocks being thrown at cars on U.S. Highway 12 in the Burbank area and encountered a man standing in the highway next to a car that matched the description given to Brown. The man was eventually joined by others and they reportedly acted aggressively toward Brown, according to the memo.
All the while, Brown's personal radio couldn't connect to dispatchers. He used another mobile radio in his vehicle to call for troopers to back him up, but Brown was on his own for most of the encounter.
The initial suspect, who was reportedly intoxicated, was eventually arrested by troopers on outstanding warrants, according to the report.
Upon further investigation, the memo noted, the suspects were accused of shooting a .22-caliber gun at passing cars and the gun was later seized by troopers.
Crider said patrolling the Burbank area is tricky for his deputies because they often have to rely on backup from deputies or troopers who are often 40 minutes away.
To qualify for the Sheriff's Star, a direct supervisor must nominate someone they believe was able to successfully defuse a dangerous or stressful situation. The nomination is passed up the chain of command from the direct supervisor to the sheriff and must be signed by all of them.
Crider said Brown is typically a man of few words, but it was his words that helped defuse a bad situation that night.