BURBANK — Area law enforcement jumped into action when they were alerted of a car that took a dive into the Snake River near Ice Harbor Dam recently.
Nobody was found inside the vehicle and it was discovered to be reported stolen out of nearby Franklin County, according to information posted by the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, Sept. 16.
“Thankfully, it was was also confirmed no one was in or missing from the vehicle,” the Sheriff’s Office reported on Facebook.
Deputies said anyone with information about the Honda crossover should call dispatchers at 509-527-1960 and reference case No. 2021-00008249.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was spotted by somebody Thursday afternoon and deputies responded along with Walla Walla County Fire District No. 5, Franklin County Fire District No. 3, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Columbia Basin Dive Rescue.
A locksmith was also called to the scene.
