A man who fled from law enforcement after crashing his car near Waitsburg on Thursday wasn't able to sniff out a hiding spot that Walla Walla police K-9 Farel might miss.
The dog from the Walla Walla Police Department was called out to Waitsburg around 7 p.m. Thursday after the man, Joseph A. Abbott, 25, fled from law enforcement in a car and then on foot, according to a police department news post.
Abbott was wanted after a pursuit with deputies from Columbia and Walla Walla counties and Washington State Patrol troopers.
He had lost control of his vehicle near Waitsburg and crashed, then ran up a creek, where Farel tracked him down and allowed WSP troopers to arrest Abbott, according to the post.
He was booked into the Walla Walla County Jail for investigation of possession of a stolen vehicle, third-degree driving with a suspended license, eluding law enforcement watercraft and a Department of Corrections violation.