The Waitsburg woman who was convicted Friday of first-degree manslaughter in the December 2018 death of her boyfriend was back in court Monday to request a temporary release while awaiting sentencing.
A Walla Walla County jury found 27-year-old Leslie M. Moreno guilty of manslaughter in the stabbing death of the 25-year-old Waitsburg man, Marcus J. Allessio.
Moreno’s attorney, Julie Carlson Straube, said they were seeking the conditional release with an ankle monitor and close supervision. She said the time would be crucial for Moreno to see her two daughters again before she serves her prison sentence.
She is facing about eight to 10 years in prison for her Class A felony crime, which accounts for 22 months already spent incarcerated while awaiting her trial. A date for sentencing has not been scheduled yet.
Judge M. Scott Wolfram declined to sign the release order Tuesday, but he ordered prosecutors to write a memorandum detailing the prosecution’s objections. The matter will likely be reviewed next week, the judge said.
Allessio’s family came to Monday’s hearing at Walla Walla County Superior Court to voice their opposition to the release request.
Wolfram allowed the victim’s parents, John and Debbie Allessio, to speak as Moreno listened and watched via WebEx from Walla Walla County Jail.
“This is totally appalling,” said John Allessio. “She rode on my son’s body — she’s a killer ... My son is dead, and in a violent way, at her hands.”
Marcus Allessio died on Dec. 28. 2018, after he and Moreno allegedly argued in their home. At some point, he went out and got into the driver’s seat of her car, and she stabbed him in the chest with a knife, court records state.
Moreno then sat on top of the dying man’s body while driving from Waitsburg to Walla Walla with her daughter in the back seat.
“I’m begging you, Judge Wolfram,” Debbie Allessio said. “Let (Moreno’s daughters) be adults before she’s ever released.”
The woman contended that Moreno’s support system of friends wouldn’t work to provide her support because it was the same group of people Moreno was close with during the time of Marcus Allessio’s death, and it didn’t prevent their relationship from caving in.
Walla Walla County Deputy Prosecutor Jill Peitersen, who was part of the prosecution team during Moreno’s three-week trial, said she was confounded about why this request would even be considered.
“I can’t even believe we’re here right now,” Peitersen said. “I just fail to see how this is an appropriate time to address release ... It’s laughable.”
She told Wolfram he should consider the trauma releasing Moreno would have on the Allessio family.
In addition hearing from the attorneys and the Allessio family, Wolfram allowed two of Moreno’s friends to enter the courtroom, including the father of one of her children. The room was filled to capacity at about 20 people because of COVID-19-related policies. About 15 more observers waited in the hallway.
Carlson Straube said studies show that it’s good for children to establish contact with incarcerated loved ones, even if briefly.
“And she (Moreno) was found guilty of a reckless act, not premeditated murder,” the defense attorney said.