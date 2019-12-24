A Waitsburg man waived his extradition rights Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court and will face an Alaska murder charge.
Isaac D. Friday, 27, was arrested for investigation of first-degree murder at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Dayton Mercantile on the warrant, according to a Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office release.
Members of the Walla Walla Regional SWAT team were activated because of Friday’s criminal history, but he was arrested without incident and taken to the Walla Walla County Jail with a $500,000 bond, the release stated.
Alaska State Troopers believe Friday allegedly murdered 19-year-old Jade Williams, of Kake, Alaska, who was found not breathing during a party at her home on Aug. 15, 2017. Medics took her to the SouthEast Alaska Regional Health Consortium where she was pronounced dead, according to an Alaska Department of Public Safety website post.
Alaska State Troopers on Thursday notified Walla Walla County Sheriff’s deputies of Friday’s alleged involvement, according to the post.
Juneau-based troopers had continued to investigate Williams’ “suspicious” death, according to the post, and they were not able to respond from Juneau until late afternoon on Aug. 16, the post stated.
The investigation is ongoing.