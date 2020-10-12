A Waitsburg man is facing multiple charges after deputies say he attacked a woman and a neighbor who tried to protect her.
Delbert H. Benson, 41, is charged with two counts of first-degree assault and one count each of fourth-degree assault and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm as well as domestic-violence charges of fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.
Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle said Benson's bail was set at $25,000 Thursday morning in the county's superior court.
On Tuesday, Benson allegedly kicked in the door of a home on West Sixth Street in Waitsburg and attacked a woman there, according to a statement from the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office. He allegedly pushed the woman to the ground and pulled on her hair.
She fled to a neighbor's home on West Seventh Street, where the neighbor allegedly tried to protect the woman when Benson entered, but Benson knocked the man out.
The man tried to get back up, but Benson reportedly struck him several more times and then got in a car and drove out of Waitsburg, according to court documents.
He came back early the next morning to return the neighbor's phone, which Benson allegedly picked up on accident.
When he arrived, the man had a gun with him and a fight broke out between the two again, according to the documents. The gun allegedly was shot three times during the scuffle, but no gun wounds were reported.
Benson eventually got the gun out of the man's hands, threaten him and a witness with the loaded gun, according to the documents. He then took the bullets out of the gun before leaving the home.
Benson is a felon, according to the report, which means he is not allowed to possess a gun. He was charged with illegal possession of a firearm in 2016.