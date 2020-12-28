A Waitsburg resident arrested after allegedly punching a man twice in the face on Christmas has been released on $15,000 bail.
Robert Keaton Henry, 27, was booked into Walla Walla County Jail on Sunday for investigation of second-degree assault.
According to court records, Henry punched the victim, 39-year-old Dayton man Derek Katsel, two times in the face after finding Katsel allegedly talking to Henry's sister at a relative's home.
The Walla Walla County deputy met with the Katsel at Providence St. Mary Medical Center shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday. The attending physician said a cut above the victim's left eye would require stitches and that he also had fractures around his left eye.
The court document states that upon closer inspection, there was a symmetric square pattern in Katsel’s injury consistent with a brass knuckle strike.