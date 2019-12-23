Waitsburg man arrested for alleged 2017 Alaska murder

WAITSBURG — A man was arrested here Saturday for allegedly murdering a 19-year-old Alaska woman in August 2017.
Isaac D. Friday, 27, of Waitsburg, was arrested for investigation of first-degree murder at 3:10 p.m., according to Walla Walla County Undersheriff Joe Klundt. Friday was taken to the Walla Walla County Jail with a $500,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in Walla Walla County Superior Court this morning.
Klundt said deputies were monitoring Friday’s home before the arrest because of the Alaska warrant. Alaska State Troopers on Thursday notified the Sheriff’s Office that Friday was indicted for first-degree murder, according to an Alaska Department of Public Safety website post.
The Juneau-based troopers had continued to investigate the alleged murder of Jade Williams, of Kake, according to the website post. She was found not breathing on Aug. 15, 2017, in her home, the post stated, and medics took her to the SouthEast Alaska Regional Health Consortium where she was pronounced dead.
Williams’ death was reported as suspicious, according to the post, and troopers were unable to respond from Juneau until late afternoon on Aug. 16, the post stated.
The investigation is ongoing.