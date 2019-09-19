A 15-year-old Walla Walla High School student has been arrested for investigation of a bomb threat.
According to court documents filed this week, the teen was caught with marijuana last week and was upset. He was sent to the in-school suspension room on Sept. 12, and the school resource officer, Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office deputy Ian Edwards was called in to assist.
The youth told another student in detention that “he wanted to break into the deputy’s car and take his AR-15 and shotgun because they were cool,” according to court documents.
The remarks weren’t initially deemed a threat. However, the deputy returned later and found the student had been emergency expelled, documents stated.
Between that Thursday night and Friday, evidence was gathered, including a text message and statements from a school secretary and students who heard the student’s threat to “shoot up the school,” documents stated.
The student was arrested Friday afternoon at his Walla Walla home. He has a hearing Friday morning.