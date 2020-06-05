About 28 volunteer sprayers, brushers and scrubbers merrily removed gang and other graffiti Thursday morning from the sides of the overpass near West Pine Street, under U.S. Highway 12.
The group from Life Church Walla Walla had a day’s notice to help, said Vicki Ruley, Walla Walla Police Department’s crime prevention coordinator. But they answered the call.
She said the group originally volunteered to help during the church’s Serve Day on July 11. That day coordinated with the city’s “graffiti blitz,” running at various times and locations July 6-11, she said.
“We got pressure from the City Council,” Ruley said, so she decided to call upon the group sooner, and the outpouring of support turned out to be more than she expected. Walla Walla code enforcement officers had to get more supplies to accommodate the group, she said.
Rodda Paint on Rose Street gave her a sample of graffiti remover to try. The substance is applied before a scrub with soap and water.
“It kind of looked like clear paint,” said Remi Bray, a first-timer with graffiti removal.
The 18-year-old said she had a fun experience and likely would participate again. She also said with so many volunteers, the project took less than an hour.
When Walla Walla Fire Department firefighters came to spray off the walls, she said the group thought it would be done. However, it only loosened areas that could be more easily removed.
So, back to work they went, scrubbing off the offensive material.
“I’m glad we could serve our community,” Bray said.
Her words were echoed.
“We love our city and want it to be a clean, safe and great place to live and raise a family,” said Kim Wilson, Life Church spokeswoman, adding the church has helped the city during the past several years.
Besides that, the chore was a long time coming.
Ruley said she coordinates graffiti removal several times per year, including right before school starts, so children don’t have to walk by it. Continuous effort is needed due to instances, such as a string of 15 graffiti reports last fall.
This time, the graffiti was at its usual peak, she said, and was overdue.
“It’s been a while since we’ve taken down graffiti,” Ruley said. “We have a commitment to our community.”
Supplies and volunteers always are needed, she added.
People can donate to the Walla Walla Area Crime Watch, with either money or supplies, such as exterior white paint, at wwac.com or 509-525-3342.
Those wishing to donate their time for July’s graffiti removal or who have questions can call Ruley at 509-524-4409.