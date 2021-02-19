On Friday evening, a Walla Walla County jury found Leslie M. Moreno, 27, of Waitsburg guilty of first-degree manslaughter after a three-week trial.
Moreno was originally charged with second-degree murder, upgraded to first-degree before the trial, in connection with the death of Marcus J. Allessio, 25, of Waitsburg.
She was accused of killing her boyfriend after an altercation in their Waitsburg home on Dec. 28, 2018. Court documents said Moreno stabbed Allessio while he sat in the driver’s seat of her car and then drove him from Waitsburg to Walla Walla while sitting on top of his body and with her daughter in the back seat.
In the end, the jury decided on two pieces of information crucial to determining the crime: that Moreno did arm herself with a deadly weapon and was in a domestic relationship with Allessio at the time, as detailed in their instructions from Judge M. Scott Wolfram.
Moreno will be sentenced later in Walla Walla County Superior Court. First-degree manslaughter is a Class A felony in Washington, with a sentencing range of about seven to 20 years in prison, depending on the offender's criminal history.
Moreno's attorney, Julie Carlson Straube, said she would meet with Moreno on Monday morning at the Walla Walla County Jail to discuss sentencing options and conditions.
About 50 spectators gathered at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds Community Center, where the trial was being held to allow for COVID-19-related precautions. The room was split down the middle, with Allessio's family and friends on one side, and Moreno's friends and former co-workers on the other.
Silence filled the room as Wolfram flipped through the documents handed to him by the jury. Court Clerk Kathy Golden read the verdict aloud to the room, stating the jury did not find Moreno guilty of first- or second-degree murder, but it did find her guilty of first-degree manslaughter. Golden then asked each juror individually to affirm their position and the jury's position as a whole.
The room remained quiet as Wolfram dismissed the court. Allessio's family, including his father, John, and mother, Debbie, were mostly quiet as they were consoled by a crime-victim advocate from the Walla Walla Police Department.
The Allessio family declined to comment on the trial or its outcome for now.
Moreno exited the room with jail staff after wiping some tears from her eyes.
Her friends gathered around Carlson Straube as she explained what would happen next.
"No one really wins a case when someone has died," the attorney said. "Leslie has not even really begun to process his death ... I think that there's a lot sadness and a lot of damage (in this situation) ... My mentor always told me the jury's always right, and I (offered) them everything I could in this case."
Earlier in the morning, while making her closing statement, Carlson Straube argued that Moreno had a right to prevent Marcus Allessio from taking her property — a 2008 Toyota Highlander — and was reasonably afraid of her boyfriend's actions, leading to what she described as a struggle in the car.
"Nothing ... suggests that she went (into the car) with the premeditation that she was going to kill him," Carlson Straube said of the fatal moment.
The jury deliberated from about 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday after the closing argument from Carlson Straube and a rebuttal argument from Walla Walla County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jennine Christensen, who argued the evidence did not show a struggle in the car.
The prosecutor said that no matter what, the video footage captured from across the street and the wound found in Marcus Allessio's heart "are pure of" the two's tarnished relationship.
Christensen, after the verdict, said she knew there would still be plenty of emotions for both sides to parse through, but the jury had spoken.
"That's what juries are for," she said.
Moreno's friend, and a witness in the case, Melissa Santana, said she was grateful for the lesser charge leveled against her friend.
"Definitely very relieved," Santana said.
Jurors were briefly questioned by Wolfram at the end of the proceedings to ask about how logistics worked out for the jurors amid the pandemic-related precautions at the Community Center.