UPDATED: Body found this morning identified as missing College Place man

UPDATED 5:55 p.m. 1/29/20: A man reported missing from College Place in December has been identified as the body found this morning at the mouth of the Walla Walla River.
Arcane J. "AJ" Wilkinson, 20, was reported missing "under suspicious circumstances" to College Place police in mid-December. He was identified as the dead man this afternoon by the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office, according to a release this evening.
His father, Glendon Wilkinson, told the U-B this afternoon that he suspected the body was that of his son. However, authorities didn't release the dead man's identification until 5 p.m., after they notified next of kin.
Wilkinson "jumped parole" from Louisiana, his father said, and was caught up in drug activity with a woman. He also said he was surprised his son wasn't extradited back to Louisiana.
This story will be updated.
11:15 a.m. 1/29/20
WALLULA — An unidentified man’s body was recovered this morning at the mouth of the Walla Walla River.
A kayaker reported the body at 8:11 a.m. near an inlet where the river meets the Columbia River and led authorities to the spot at about 8:40 a.m., Walla Walla County Undersheriff Joe Klundt said.
Sheriff’s Office deputies, Columbia Basin Dive Rescue and fire department crews pulled the body from the river, he said, and took it to Madame Dorion Memorial Park, which had the closest boat launch to the scene.
From there, the Walla Walla County Coroner planned to transport it back to Walla Walla, Klundt said.
It was unknown how long the body had been there, he said, or from where it came. He also said he was unsure who the kayaker was.
The coroner was expected to release further information sometime today.