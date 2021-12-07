UPDATE: 7:40 p.m. Dec. 7, 2021
The missing 15-year-old Lewiston girl, Lillian R. Dixon, is safe, and the suspect, 36-year-old Jonathan Bowles, has been arrested, according to Washington State Patrol.
They were picked up in Spokane Valley thanks to tips called in and the work of Spokane Valley police and Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies, according to a tweet from the regional State Patrol public information officer.
"Bowles attempted to flee and after a short chase, the two got out of their car and ran," according to KNDU, a Spokane TV news station.
Bowles is now listed as in inmate of Spokane County Jail, according to the online jail roster.
A 15-year-old Lewiston girl allegedly kidnapped by a 36-year-old registered sex offender is believed to be traveling with the suspect in a stolen maroon Chevrolet Trailblazer, law enforcement reported Tuesday, Dec. 7.
An AMBER Alert was issued Monday and again Tuesday for Lillian Dixon, who has been missing since Friday, Dec. 3, and is believed to be with Jonathan Bowles, a 36-year-old man.
It is believed that the pair were spotted in Starbuck, in rural Columbia County, on Monday, Dec. 6. Later that same day, the pair was reportedly seen 30 miles away in Pomeroy.
Law enforcement now believes that Bowles may have stolen a vehicle and that the pair may be traveling in a 2007 maroon Chevy Trailblazer, license plate BKA0197.
Multiple felony warrants from Garfield County are on file for Bowles for child molestation related to prior incidents, according to a press release from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.
Bowles may be armed and should be considered dangerous. If either Dixon or Bowles are seen, call 911 immediately or the Lewiston Police Department at 208-746-0171, or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.
Dixon is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and white California stocking cap, black and white jacket with “8” on the back, black shirt, blue jeans, brown and blue cowboy boots, and a yellow and blue backpack.
Bowles is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 235 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
