Gerald W. Taylor, 72, of Walla Walla was the man officers found dead at 911 Stadium Drive when called to the scene of a shooting Friday, police reported Saturday morning.
The man's son, 47-year-old Stephen A. Taylor, of Walla Walla, was arrested without incident and booked into Walla Walla County Jail on Friday evening. He is being held for investigation of second-degree murder and two counts of first-degree assault.
Stephen Taylor's 43-year-old brother, who was not named in the Walla Walla Police Department release Saturday, suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
His condition is not known as the hospital's current policy is to not release status updates on patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gerald Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release. The police department's Major Crimes and Street Crimes units investigated the shootings through the night and continue to work the case.
Police were called to the scene at 12:10 p.m. Friday for a report of shots fired. They were told by someone nearby that two people in the house had been shot, according to the release.