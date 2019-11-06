An alleged armed robbery this morning in Walla Walla led to College Place Public Schools to be placed on lockdown, recovery of stolen vehicles, and a warrant arrest. However, the robbery suspects have yet to be determined.
Walla Walla Police officers responded to a robbery at 8:56 a.m., after which the victim gave descriptions of the two suspects and their vehicle, according to College Place Police Officer Dylan Schmick.
At 11 a.m. College Place police found the suspect vehicle on the 200 block of Whitman Drive, Schmick wrote in a release. Police waited until two people returned and followed it to the 100 block of Northeast Cedar Avenue, but the two occupants ran away. Police chased them and took them into custody.
One was Mikael I. Butler, who was found on Cedar Avenue and arrested on a Umatilla County warrant. The other person wasn’t identified, but was found on the 200 block of West Whitman Drive, and taken to the Walla Walla Police Department for questioning, the release stated.
Two stolen vehicles were found at a home on the 200 block of West Whitman Drive and returned to their owners.
The College Place School District was placed on a modified lockdown during the ordeal, according to its social media page, which was lifted at about 1:30 p.m. The high school and Sager Middle School were released at 1:25 p.m.
Walla Walla police are investigating the armed robbery and do not have anyone in custody related to it yet, according to Walla Walla Police Sgt. Eric Knudson.
Schmick said College Place police are investigating the stolen vehicles to determine possible suspects.