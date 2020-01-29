Unidentified man's body found near mouth of Walla Walla River

WALLULA — An unidentified man’s body was recovered this morning at the mouth of the Walla Walla River.
A kayaker reported the body at 8:11 a.m. near an inlet where the river meets the Columbia River and led authorities to the spot at about 8:40 a.m., Walla Walla County Undersheriff Joe Klundt said.
Sheriff’s Office deputies, Columbia Basin Dive Rescue and fire department crews pulled the body from the river, he said, and took it to Madame Dorion Memorial Park, which had the closest boat launch to the scene.
From there, the Walla Walla County Coroner planned to transport it back to Walla Walla, Klundt said.
It was unknown how long the body had been there, he said, or from where it came. He also said he was unsure who the kayaker was.
The coroner was expected to release further information sometime today.