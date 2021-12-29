Two Walla Walla residents were recently arrested after allegedly stealing credit cards from a local mailbox and using them to make over $1,100 in purchases.
Dylan L. Cantrell, 19, is charged with four felonies: second-degree burglary, second-degree theft and two counts of second-degree stolen property possession. He was arrested on Christmas Eve, according to the Walla Walla County Jail roster.
Cantrell’s girlfriend, 19-year-old Yasmeen Dalan, was also arrested as part of the investigation, but details on her case, including any possible charges, were not available Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 28.
A man who lives on York Street just outside Walla Walla contacted the sheriff on Dec. 18 reporting he found his mailbox open and all the mail missing. Other mailboxes in the area were also left open.
The man and his wife were able to determine that two American Express credit cards were among the missing mail, and that the cards had been activated. Alleged fraudulent purchases were made mostly at Home Depot along with a declined purchase at Walmart in College Place.
Police were able to identify Dalan and Cantrell from surveillance images that included their license plate, according to the report.
Cantrell is being held on $7,500 bail. Dalan's name was not on the jail roster as of Tuesday, Dec. 28.
