Two Walla Walla police officers received minor injuries while making an arrest Wednesday, April 6, the department announced.
Officer Eric Eastman was injured on his nose and forearm, and Officer Kevin Toon was wounded on his hand while arresting Angelo E. Barrera, 29, in the 100 block of West Morton Street, according to the arrest report.
Officers were dispatched to a home on Morton Street at about 9:14 a.m. when Barrera’s mother, the owner of the property, reported that her son was in her house — without permission — throwing outside items from the house.
When police arrived, Barrera allegedly fled out the back door of the house and jumped a fence. When officers tackled him a block away, he allegedly resisted, injuring Eastman and Toon.
Barrera was taken to Walla Walla County Jail and booked for investigation of residential burglary, third-degree malicious mischief, obstructing law enforcement and resisting arrest. Charges have not yet been filed by the county prosecutor’s office.
As of Thursday afternoon, documents detailing bail and release conditions were not available at the Clerk’s Office, however, Barrera was no longer listed on the jail roster.
