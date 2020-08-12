Two Milton-Freewater residents were arrested Tuesday for their alleged attempt to run over a 38-year-old man with a truck last month, authorities reported.
Alice E. Sumerlin, 29, and Rodolfo Rivera Ceja, 37, were arrested Tuesday by the Milton-Freewater Police Department.
Milton-Freewater Police Chief Doug Boedigheimer said the incident took place at the Red Tea Garden restaurant on North Columbia Street. He said Sumerlin and Ceja allegedly confronted the alleged victim and proceeded to physically assault him “with fists and open hands.” The victim sustained a minor injury to a thumb during the incident.
Boedigheimer said evidence collected in the investigation indicates Sumerlin intentionally drove her vehicle toward the victim in an apparent attempt to injure him. Boedigheimer said Sumerlin allegedly ran over the victim’s bicycle with her truck.
Sumerlin is also accused of taking the victim's backpack. She and Ceja then allegedly fled the scene together.
Sumerlin is charged with first-degree attempted assault, third-degree assault, harassment, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, second-degree theft and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Ceja is charged with first-degree attempted assault, third-degree assault, harassment, reckless driving, second-degree theft and second-degree disorderly conduct.