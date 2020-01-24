Two Walla Walla men pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Walla Walla County Court to first-degree robbery while armed with a deadly weapon.
Logan M. Mercado, 23, and Tucker C. Lightfoot, 23, were arrested Jan. 16 after police responded to a robbery call at 11:32 p.m. Jan. 15 where a man told them he had been “picked up” in a car by three people he knew, including Mercado, Lightfoot and another person.
Lightfoot allegedly demanded money from the man after he got in the car, and the man asked to get out, tried the doors, but they were locked. He also tried rolling down the window to escape, but Mercado allegedly blocked him, as well as stopped him from calling 911.
Lightfoot then allegedly pointed a knife at the man and again demanded money, records stated. The man gave his money to Lightfoot and was allowed out of the car, records stated.
As the car left, the man was able to get its license plate, records stated, and called 911. Walla Walla Police Sgt. Eric Knudson said police were able to find the suspects because the victim knew them.
Both Mercado’s and Lightfoot’s trial was scheduled for March 9-10. Lightfoot also was granted funds for an investigator at the public’s expense.
Additionally, both have previous cases against them. Lightfoot pleaded not guilty in two separate cases: one, for indecent liberties in 2018, and two, for second-degree assault with a firearm and harassment with a firearm in 2019. The trials for those have been scheduled for March 24. He is in the Walla Walla County Jail on a $60,000 bond.
Mercado pleaded not guilty to three counts each of second-degree identity theft and second-degree stolen property possession in 2019. He was allowed out of jail pending trial on conditions, but those were revoked when he received the recent charges. He also is in the county jail on a $60,000 bond.