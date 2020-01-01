Two plead innocent in connection with drive-by shooting

A Walla Walla man who is also a suspected gang leader pleaded not guilty Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court to a drive-by shooting in December in the 600 block of Evans Avenue. His wife also pleaded not guilty for her involvement.
Tigger W. Janson, 31, was charged with first-degree assault while armed with a firearm, drive-by shooting and stolen firearm possession.
Mollie R. Janson, 30, was charged with meth possession in that case, but was rearrested and charged in an unrelated case for second-degree robbery and intimidating a witness who was set to testify against another suspect in yet another case.
On Monday, both Jansons pleaded not guilty in their cases related to the Dec. 3 incidents, and their trials were scheduled for Feb. 18, 2020.
Mollie Janson’s bond was set at $75,000. Tigger Janson has remained in the Walla Walla County Jail since his arrest with a $50,000 bond. He has another case pending, in which he was charged with first-degree unlawful firearm possession and possession of more than one ounce of marijuana.
In the Dec. 3 alleged drive-by shooting case, a Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office deputy was in the area of Evans Avenue at 1:29 p.m. on an unrelated call when he was shown three holes on the outside of an apartment near the front door that appeared to be from handgun bullets, records stated.
One of the rounds penetrated both exterior and interior walls into the kitchen but wasn’t found. Another of the bullets was found inside the clothing of a bedroom dresser, records stated.
The person who showed the deputy the bullet holes said he believed the time of the shooting had been 3:08 a.m. that day. He told the deputy he hesitated to report the shooting earlier because he didn’t want to be a “snitch” or put himself in danger.
His story corroborated a call from another resident to dispatch at 3:25 a.m., stating “a couple possible gunshots 15 minutes before the time of their call,” were heard, records stated, and a vehicle was heard leaving the area.
When the deputy returned later the same day, several shell casings were recovered, records stated.
A nearby security camera had footage of only one vehicle during that time, a white or light-colored mid-2000s minivan.
The vehicle appeared to be owned by Mollie Janson, aka Mollie R. Alexander, records stated. She and Tigger Janson were found inside the van and arrested by Walla Walla police at 6:55 p.m. Dec. 3.
Officers found a .380-caliber handgun and ammunition inside the van, records stated.
The gun allegedly was stolen Nov. 25, but Janson told officers he “had taken it off someone previously who had pointed it at him,” records stated.