Two Walla Walla men arrested in connection with a warrant search of a home on Hobson Street in January pleaded not guilty this week in Walla Walla Superior Court.
Kenneth C. Hull, 27, was arraigned on the domestic violence charge of intimidating a witness.He pleaded not guilty on Tuesday, and his trial was scheduled for April 21.
Quentin N. Hunter, 24, was arraigned on charges of first-degree assault while armed with a firearm, second-degree unlawful firearm possession and unlawful aiming/discharging a firearm.
Hunter pleaded not guilty on Monday, and his trial was scheduled for March 30.
Hull was arrested at Fulton Street and Isaacs Avenue the day before police searched Hobson Street home, according to records, while Hunter was nabbed by SWAT members and police during the search at Hobson home.
Hull’s charge stems from Jenean A. Lucero, aka Jenean A. Ferguson, 26, telling police on Jan. 28 she had taken a reportedly stolen gun from Hull he hid under a couch when police responded to her home earlier for a domestic problem.
She said the gun was given to Hull “for protection” by Hunter. Hunter purchased the gun for $50, she said, and she didn’t want Hull to have it because it was “hot,” or used in a crime, records stated.
Hull told Hunter the woman had stolen the gun from him, she said, so Hunter confronted her at his home in the 900 block of Hobson Street, threatened her and fired a shot into the air.
Hull was in the Walla Walla County Jail, but has since been released.
Hunter is in the Walla Walla County Jail with a $225,000 bond. His criminal history includes assault, harassment, bail jumping, DUI and theft. He most recently was sentenced last year.