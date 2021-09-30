Two men accused of being involved in a group assault on some Walla Walla men earlier this year appeared in Walla Walla County Superior Court on Thursday morning, Sept. 30.
One man, Habakkuk A. Thompkins, 20, of Pendleton is the son of Charles Thompkins Jr., 63, the alleged leader of the attack who is representing himself in Superior Court.
The younger Thompkins had his first appearance Thursday, and his bail was set at $150,000 by Judge M. Scott Wolfram for charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, criminal mischief and three counts of first-degree assault.
Wolfram said an attorney would be assigned to the man's case later in the day as clerks were trying to figure out which local defense attorney didn't have a conflict of interest because of the immensity of the case, which involves eight different defendants.
The father, Charles Thompkins, appeared in court last week, requesting to see Judge Brandon L. Johnson to discuss an ongoing medical issue with his heart that required trips to Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
Judge Johnson said he wasn't comfortable with Charles Thompkins attending those appointments without Walla Walla County Jail staff escorting him.
Another man involved in the case, Carlos R. Johnson Jr., 21, appeared in court Thursday and his attorney, Julie Karl, requested either a bail reduction or a release on electronic monitoring.
A note given to Wolfram from prosecutors involved in the case indicated they wouldn't oppose a bail reduction or house arrest on Carlos Johnson, deeming that he was not as influential to others in the case and didn't pose as much of a threat.
Karl acquired paperwork to begin the electronic monitoring process and said Carlos Johnson would appear again Friday morning for a bail reduction hearing, seeking a $10,000 bail with a $1,000 cash equivalent.
Only three of the defendants are in jail — Carlos Johnson, Habakkuk Thompkins and the senior Charles Thompkins — and the five others have charges filed and warrants for their arrests.
