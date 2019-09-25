Two of three men accused in January of assaulting a fellow Walla Walla County Jail inmate were sentenced to a year in prison Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court.
Trevaughn D. Abernathy, 28, pleaded guilty Sept. 13 to prison riot, one of three charges against him, while charges of first-degree burglary and fourth-degree assault were dismissed.
Abernathy’s sentence is to run concurrently with another from a separate case, which was for two years minus time served, and $500 in fines and fees.
Co-defendant Derik J. Forss, 23, also was sentenced Monday for one count of prison riot, as charges of first-degree burglary and fourth-degree assault were dismissed. His sentenced included one year in prison, running concurrently to two other unrelated sentences: one for nearly four years minus time served, and another for two years minus served time.
According to court records, Forss, Abernathy, and Christian W. Scott, 25, allegedly beat Bernardo Fernandez on Jan. 8 in his cell at the jail. This and another case against Scott are pending, according to court files.