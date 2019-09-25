WALLULA — Two Walla Walla residents were injured Tuesday night on U.S. Highway 12 when their van struck an embankment.
Karly E. Ratliff, 18, was driving a 2002 Ford Econoline van just before 8:05 p.m., 27 miles west of Walla Walla, when she attempted to pass a vehicle, swerved to avoid oncoming traffic, left the road and struck an embankment on the right shoulder, according to a Washington State Patrol release.
Ratliff and her passenger, Christian D. Meza Quezada, 24, were injured and taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. Ratliff was in satisfactory condition, according to a hospital spokeswoman. Meza Quezada’s condition was not released.
The van was totaled and impounded.
The cause of the crash was deemed improper passing, according to the release, and Ratliff was charged with second-degree negligent driving and not having a valid license.