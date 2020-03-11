DAYTON — A man and woman were injured this morning on U.S. Highway 12 about 4 miles west of Dayton.
Johnna Lash, 41, of Pullman, was driving west on the highway just before 10:22 a.m. in a 2016 Toyota 4Runner.
She crashed into a 2016 Ford F450 driven by Waitsburg man Ronald D. Harshman, 51, as he was turning left onto Timpey Road near the Lewis & Clark Trail State Park.
Lash was charged with passing in a no-passing zone and taken to Dayton General Hospital, according to the Washington State Patrol. Her car was totaled and towed from the scene.
Harshman also was taken to Dayton General Hospital, but his truck was driven from the scene.
Both were wearing seat belts and drugs or alcohol didn't appear to be a factor, according to WSP.
No information on their conditions was available this afternoon.