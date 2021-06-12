DAYTON — Two people were taken the hospital on Saturday, June 12, after a driver following too close on U.S. Highway 12 crashed into their vehicle, Washington State Patrol reported.
According to the report, Braylen C. Bromiley, 21, of Dayton, was driving about 2 miles west of Dayton in a 2000 Ford F250 pickup at about 11:40 a.m.
The 2009 Nissan Cube in front of him, driven by Michael L. Collins, 35, of Walla Walla, slowed for traffic ahead. Bromiley failed to slow in time and collided with the vehicle driven by Collins, the report states.
Collins, and his passenger, Kimberley K. Collins, 34, of Walla Walla, were transported to Dayton General Hospital with undisclosed injuries.
Bromiley could face charges of second-degree negligent driving, WSP reported.
