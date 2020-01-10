Two arrested in possible knifepoint robbery

Two Walla Walla men were arrested Thursday in connection with robbing another man at knifepoint Wednesday night near Rose Street and Myra Road.
Logan M. Mercado, 23, and Tucker C. Lightfoot, 23, were arrested at about 9:30 a.m. after police responded to a robbery call at 11:32 p.m. Wednesday where a man told them he had been “picked up” in a car by three people he knew including Mercado, Lightfoot and another person.
Lightfoot allegedly demanded money from the man after he got in the car, and the man asked to get out. But Lightfoot then allegedly pointed a knife at the man and again demanded money, according to Walla Walla Police Sgt. Eric Knudson.
Meanwhile, Mercado allegedly blocked the man from getting out or calling 911.
The man gave his money to Lightfoot and was allowed out of the car, Knudson wrote in an email.
Lightfoot and Mercado were arrested for investigation of third-degree theft and first-degree robbery. Knudson said police were able to find them because the victim knew them.
The suspects are in the Walla Walla County Jail and were expected to have their first court appearance today.