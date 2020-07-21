A stolen vehicle out of Vancouver, Washington, drugs and a firearm were seized, and two suspects were arrested Sunday afternoon, after a College Place police officer saw a “suspicious-looking vehicle,” with two occupants in the 600 block of Southeast Elm Avenue.
When the officer turned around and drove back through the area around noon, he saw a woman grabbing things out of the car and a man run toward a nearby home, according to a College Place Police Department release.
College Place Officer Dylan Schmick said the reason the officer initially thought the situation was suspicious was because the department has “some history with that address and the officer felt that the actions of the individuals around the car seemed abnormal.”
Dispatchers told the officer the vehicle was stolen, as he made contact with the woman, Erica J. Martinez, of Milton-Freewater, who reportedly had keys to the stolen vehicle and was uncooperative.
As other officers arrived, Martinez was detained. Officers saw a handgun between the driver’s seat and the center console.
The homeowner at 630 Southeast Elm Ave. allowed a search of the residence by law enforcement, who found the man who fled from the vehicle. He was identified as Thomas G. Brummer, of Los Angeles/Inglewood. Brummer had a felony warrant for his arrest from the Vancouver Department of Corrections and a U.S. Marshals Office warrant.
A warrant search of the stolen vehicle found the firearm, drug paraphernalia and 15.6 grams of presumptive positive heroine.
Brummer was arrested for investigation of unlawful firearm and stolen vehicle possession, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and obstructing a law enforcement officer, as well as the aforementioned warrants.
Martinez was arrested for investigation of stolen vehicle possession and obstructing a law enforcement officer.
Both were taken to Walla Walla County Jail.