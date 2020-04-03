Two men have been accused of murdering 61-year-old George Anthony Martin in early January and were arraigned Wednesday in Umatilla County Circuit Court.
Michael James Metcalfe and Jonathan Lee McDonald each were charged with 15 crimes, including murder, according to a release this morning.
Metcalfe, 20, and McDonald, 32, initially were indicted by a grand jury Jan. 21, but received the amended charges this week.
Metcalfe’s charges were second-degree murder, seven counts of first-degree robbery, four counts of felon in possession of a firearm, one count of second-degree burglary, one count of second-degree arson and one of unlawful vehicle use.
McDonald’s charges were second-degree murder, four counts of first-degree robbery, seven counts of second-degree robbery, one count of second-degree burglary, one of second-degree arson and one of unlawful vehicle use.
Both were ordered to remain in the Umatilla County Jail with no bail pending further matters. Metcalfe’s next appearance is 8:15 a.m. May 14, while McDonald’s is the same time April 8.
No further information was provided.
Milton-Freewater police responded at about 10 p.m. Jan. 4 on the 100 block of Southeast Seventh Street, where they found Martin dead from a gunshot wound, according to Umatilla County District Attorney Daniel Primus. The investigation was treated as a homicide, he said. How long Martin was there before authorities responded was unknown.
Umatilla/Morrow Major Crime Team members were investigating and no information was provided for the motive.
But Martin, too, has a criminal history. U-B archives show he was arrested at least three times last year on various charges, including by College Place police for being a fugitive.
Martin’s history includes first-degree failure to appear in 2016, to which his sentence included 90 days suspended jail time. He also was charged with stolen vehicle possession, which was later dismissed, according to online records.
McDonald and Metcalfe also were allegedly involved in a string of armed robberies in Milton-Freewater.
Milton-Freewater police initially arrested McDonald on Oct. 25, 2019, for a parole violation, MFPD Chief Doug Boedigheimer told the U-B. He was released and rearrested by Umatilla County Sheriff’s deputies on Jan. 21, according to U-B archives.
A grand jury indicted him Jan. 22 on three counts of first-degree robbery, four counts of second-degree robbery and one count each of second-degree burglary, second-degree arson and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Court documents state McDonald was arraigned in the Umatilla County Circuit Court on Jan. 23, according to a report from the East Oregonian. He entered a not guilty plea to all charges.
Of those 10 charges, eight are for McDonald’s alleged role in robbing the First Stop Mart on Jan. 3 at 85713 Highway 11, according to the East Oregonian.
One count of first-degree robbery and second-degree burglary stem from separate crimes on Jan. 5.
McDonald is a convicted felon, according to court documents, with a criminal history beginning in 2006, when he pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary, the Oregon newspaper reported.
Metcalfe was arrested and pleaded not guilty to 10 felony charges in January for his connection to the three robberies, according to the EO.
Records stated Metcalfe was in custody but had been released from jail “due to overpopulation” less than 24 hours before allegedly robbing the store with McDonald.
Metcalfe originally was arrested on Oct. 2 for investigation of firearm theft and Dec. 28 on warrants, Boedigheimer told the U-B.
He was arrested again for investigation of probation violation on Jan. 6, he wrote, and was in the Umatilla County Jail since while other cases were formed against him.
In the alleged First Stop Mart robbery, the two men are accused of stealing a woman’s car, robbing the store at gunpoint, fleeing in the vehicle and setting it on fire in an orchard about a mile away.
The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office led the investigation of the First Stop Mart robbery, Boedigheimer wrote, while the other charges against Metcalfe and McDonald were “the result of a complex investigation by MFPD.”