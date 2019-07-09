A Kennewick man has been accused of raping a woman at her birthday party in January in Walla Walla.
Niygel M. Trunnel Ware, 22, allegedly was drinking with the 20-year-old woman and others at the party Jan. 5 and 6 on the 300 block of South First Avenue, after which he and the woman went into her bedroom, documents stated.
While the alleged crime was happening, Ware’s friend, Mason G. Foster, 25, of College Place entered the room and allegedly committed sexual crimes against the woman, records stated. Foster was accused of indecent liberties.
The woman’s roommate found the three and told Ware “to get out and get off” of the woman. But Foster pushed her out of the room, documents stated. Eventually, the roommate and others began fighting, records stated.
Ware and Foster were summoned to appear in court July 29.