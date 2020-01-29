A Salem, Ore., man accused of injuring officers, damaging patrol cars and leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase pleaded not guilty Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court.
Tomas F. Franco, 58, received a competency evaluation and was ordered to receive inpatient competency restoration in August, after he was charged with four counts of first-degree assault, third-degree assault, two counts of first-degree malicious mischief, second-degree malicious mischief, attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle and intimidating a witness.
Franco’s trial was scheduled for March 24. However, his attorney, Robin Olson, said he might seek another evaluation, which could delay proceedings.
At about 5:30 p.m. Aug. 10, an officer was making an arrest in an unrelated incident near Sixth Avenue and Main Street, according to police. Franco saw the arrest and began circling the block, blowing a trumpet and yelling at the officer, the release stated.
The officer had recently testified in a trial against Franco, who was out of jail awaiting sentencing. Franco was told to leave the area or he would be arrested, the release stated.
Later that night, officers responded to the 400 block of West Alder Street for a man being violent toward elderly people nearby. Officers saw Franco speed away in his truck and tried stopping him, but he fled, police said. The pursuit continued throughout Walla Walla, with Franco allegedly stopping to try to cause patrol cars to rear-end him, the release stated.
An officer parked on Bryant Street was waiting for the pursuit to pass when Franco allegedly crossed over the road, striking the patrol vehicle’s driver’s side and causing minor injuries to the officer.
The chase went to Tamaurson Road and Bliss Lane, where Franco allegedly swerved toward a College Place fire truck, causing the truck to veer onto the sidewalk, the release stated. He then turned onto state Route 125 from Tamaurson Road and began traveling north in the southbound lane.
Franco stopped when he struck a chain-link fence at Orchard Street and Ninth Avenue, according to police. When officers stopped behind Franco, he allegedly accelerated backward into the front of a patrol car and injured the officer. Franco then allegedly drove into the front of another police car and caused minor injuries to the officer.
Franco was shot with a Taser, and while being taken to a police car he tried biting an officer, the release stated. He has remained in custody since Aug. 10.
In February 2019, Franco was arrested for investigation of cyberstalking and threats to kill Police Chief Scott Bieber, Walla Walla Police Sgt. Eric Knudson said.
Walla Walla police requested and were granted an extreme risk protection order against Franco in August, directing him to surrender his firearms and forbidding him to possess them.
Two people also were granted a harassment protection order against him.
Additionally, Franco called a U-B reporter numerous times from the Walla Walla County Jail and from Eastern State Hospital in Medical Lake, and wrote letters, until the reporter called Franco’s social worker and explained his behavior.