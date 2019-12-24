Truck stolen, torched in Milton-Freewater

MILTON-FREEWATER — A truck was stolen from Les Schwab Tire Center here early Monday morning and found torched outside of town, according to police.
Milton-Freewater Police Chief Doug Boedigheimer said the 2007 GMC C54 truck’s keys were in the ignition when it was taken sometime before 3:04 a.m. from the Broadway Avenue business.
The suspect broke the chain on the lot’s locked gate to get inside, he said.
The truck wasn’t reported stolen, since no one was at the business during the alleged crime, Boedigheimer said.
However, Milton-Freewater Rural firefighters and Umatilla County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the truck on fire near Eastside Road, after which employees learned of the crime.
The vehicle was a total loss, and police had no suspects.