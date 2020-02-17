Trooper, two others injured in Sunday collision near College Place Walmart

A Washington State Patrol trooper, a suspect and the man’s passenger were injured Sunday night at Taumarson and Peppers Bridge roads when the suspect allegedly tried fleeing from Walmart.
Trooper Wes Cook, College Place police and Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at 10:15 p.m. to a theft call at Walmart, according to WSP Public Information Officer Chris Thorson.
Matthew R. Hammond, 30, of Walla Walla, was driving a 1996 Toyota Avalon and allegedly struck Cook’s patrol vehicle, a 2017 Ford Explorer, while turning from eastbound Taumarson Road to head south on Peppers Bridge Road.
Cook was driving north, according to Thorson. Hammond “was driving recklessly and without headlights activated,” he wrote in an email.
Cook’s airbags deployed. He and Hammond received minor injuries and were taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center. Both were released Sunday night, Thorson wrote.
Hammond’s passenger, Symantha Gray, 39, of Milton-Freewater, also was injured and taken to the hospital. Thorson wrote she had no charges as of this morning. Hospital staff didn’t return phone calls regarding her condition by press time.
Hammond was taken to the Walla Walla County Jail by deputies for investigation of using drug paraphernalia, DUI, reckless driving and controlled substance possession.
Peppers Bridge Road, between Old Milton Highway and Taumarson Road, was closed for several hours as law enforcement investigated.