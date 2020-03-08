A Kalama woman pleaded not guilty this week in Walla Walla County Superior Court to mailing drug contraband to her husband, a prison inmate.
Tina M. Mills, 52, was charged Feb. 10 with second-degree introducing contraband after a Washington State Penitentiary mail processor intercepted two identical greeting cards in August 2019 to Jonathan Mills, who was an inmate at the prison.
He has since been transferred to Clallam Bay Corrections Center, according to the Department of Corrections website.
The processor noticed the cards were soaked with a substance and dried. A test indicated it was meth-laced paper, records stated.
The couple was overheard during phone calls indicating Jonathan Mills was expecting drugs from his wife, records stated, and he was upset when he didn’t receive them.
Tina Mills was arraigned last week and her trial was set for May 6 and 7.