A 49-year-old woman pleaded not guilty Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court to two counts of second-degree assault.
Tammy Zeller was arrested April 2 after she allegedly shoved a police officer and later punched a corrections officer in the jaw, according to court documents.
The Walla Walla woman's trial was set for Oct. 13.
Officers were called to a home on South Fourth Avenue the afternoon of April 2 for a disturbance. Zeller threatened them, according to the report. She told officers she had coronavirus and that she had infected them.
She threatened to kill one officer and got into an altercation with another, shoving him and ripping his radio from his vest. Records say the officer pushed Zeller back “with very minimal force."
When Zeller was at the jail, she also allegedly struck a corrections officer in the jaw with her fist while jail staff was attempting to put a restraining device on her.