Trial set for two local men charged in alleged gang-related murder

Two men charged with murdering a College Place man found floating at the mouth of the Walla Walla River in January pleaded not guilty Monday afternoon.
A Sept. 1 trial was set in Walla Walla County Superior Court for Joey C. Barnes, 28, of College Place, and Quentin N. Hunter, 25, of Walla Walla.
Both were charged with second-degree murder last month for their alleged involvement in the Dec. 16 death of 22-year-old Arcane "AJ" Wilkinson.
Barnes was arrested June 22 and is in the Walla Walla County Jail with a $500,000 bond. Hunter has been in jail since Jan. 30 on unrelated charges. His bond is now $1,225,000, with the murder charge added.
According to court records, Wilkinson was allegedly involved in a local gang and “gave up” information earlier the day of his death about a gang in front of one of its members.
Wilkinson was reported missing “under suspicious circumstances” to the College Place Police Department mid-December. He was identified on Jan. 29 as the man found in the river that morning, and the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the case as a homicide.
Wilkinson allegedly had ties in Washington, Oregon and Louisiana, according to his family. An autopsy showed he died from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso, with drowning and acute meth intoxication as contributing factors.
Probable cause affidavits filed after Hunter and Barnes were arrested provide glimpses into what might have happened the day Wilkinson died.
After giving information to someone about his fellow gang members, Wilkinson went on a drive with Hunter, Barnes and several others after dinner that night.
They left Barnes’ house in College Place and went to the end of North Shore Road, where the group told Wilkinson they were going to take back a gun from someone, witnesses told detectives.
During an altercation after the drive, when the group was near Wallula, the gun was pulled and Wilkinson jumped into the river about 5 miles upstream from where his body was located in January, records stated. Shots were fired, and the rest of the group reportedly left the scene.
Detectives used cell phone data and other digital clues to help determine the location of those allegedly present during the murder, records stated.
Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle had no comment on whether others would be arrested for involvement in the alleged crime, as the investigation is ongoing.