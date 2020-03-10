Trial set for prison sergeant accused of mailing steroids

A Washington State Penitentiary sergeant will stand trial in April for allegedly distributing steroids through the mail.
Christopher J. Kisling, 30, of Dayton, was arrested Feb. 19 at the Penitentiary by the U.S. Marshals Service after a federal grand jury charged him with two counts of distributing the schedule III controlled substance testosterone cypionate and two counts of using the postal service for this purpose on Sept. 27, 2019, and Nov. 7, 2019, records stated.
Kisling made his first appearance and pleaded not guilty on Feb. 20 at the U.S. District Court in Yakima, after which a motion to detain him was denied for several reasons, records stated.
According to the court, he is not dangerous to the community and is a longtime Washington resident. He also has stable employment and no criminal history, records stated.
Kisling’s conditions of release include not committing any crimes, notifying the court of any address change, appearing at proceedings, not having any firearms and not working for any government or law enforcement agency unless he notifies a pretrial services officer.
On Feb. 25, his trial was scheduled for 9 a.m. April 27 in the U.S. District Court in Spokane. A pre-trial conference is supposed to take place on April 15. Discovery meetings have taken place, a status report Friday stated, with no issues.
Kisling has worked at the Penitentiary since August 2007. He is using paid leave pending the outcome of the case, according to Penitentiary spokeswoman Allison Window, who declined further comment.
U.S. Postal Service Public Information Officer Greg Godfrey said the agency couldn’t comment on the case until it was finished.
If Kisling is found guilty, he faces up to 10 years in prison and/or a $500,000 fine, a minimum of two years on supervised release and a $100 special penalty for counts one and two.
For counts three and four, he faces up to four years in prison and/or a $250,000 fine, up to three years on supervised release and a $100 penalty.