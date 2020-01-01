A Walla Walla man pleaded not guilty Monday in Walla Walla Superior Court to imprisoning and beating a woman in several locations.
Taylor J. Whalen, 18, was charged with unlawful imprisonment-domestic violence, fourth-degree assault-domestic violence, and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.
His trial was scheduled for March 24, 2020.
Whalen allegedly picked up his girlfriend on Sept. 25 at Walla Walla High School in his Ford Ranger and they drove to the place his brother had been killed in a car crash outside of city limits, records stated.
The woman told police she had said to him that she didn’t want to be with him, wanted to go home and tried getting away, records stated.
Whalen allegedly punched and bit her several times, records stated, and she tried fighting back, but he forced her back into the truck and they drove to his friend’s home near Easy Street, where she ran to her friend’s house nearby. She then was able to call the police, records stated.
Whalen was arrested the same day, but allowed out of jail.