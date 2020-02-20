A 25-year-old man pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Walla Walla County Superior Court to multiple felonies including assaulting his girlfriend and her child.
Edgar Castaneda Gomez, with no permanent address, was charged Dec. 30 with various domestic violence crimes including third-degree child assault, second- and fourth-degree assault, assault in violation of a protection or no-contact order, and two counts of violation of a no-contact or protection order.
His trial was scheduled for April 8.
Castaneda Gomez allegedly struck his girlfriend and her 3-year-old son in November 2019 with a belt, court documents stated.
He was arrested Dec. 7 on a Department of Corrections violation on another case, records stated, and later was found to have called the woman 67 times and tried to call about 150 times from the Walla Walla County Jail.
A warrant was issued in early January, and he was arrested Jan. 31. He has remained in the Walla Walla County jail since then with a $50,000 bond.