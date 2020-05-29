You are the owner of this article.
Trial set for man accused of exchanging explicit messages with teen

A Walla Walla man who had multiple child rape charges dismissed last year has pleaded not guilty to new charges and was deemed competent for trial this week in Walla Walla County Superior Court.

Matthew T. Thomas, 32, is accused of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes and violating a no-contact/protection order. His trial is set for July 13.

He was arrested April 15 in the 300 block of Grape Street after a woman reported he had been communicating with her now 15-year-old daughter in a sexually explicit manner earlier this year.

The woman said she had intercepted messages with an app on her daughter’s phone. Besides back and forth explicit content, Thomas allegedly asked the teen to convince her mother to drop her accusations.

He allegedly told the teen he wanted to marry and have children with her. The texts corroborated the statements provided by the mother, according to records.

In September 2019, Thomas pleaded not guilty to four counts of third-degree child rape. The charges were dismissed without prejudice, meaning charges could be refiled in the future, in December because the victim wasn’t cooperating with authorities, records stated.

In the meantime, a protection order was placed against Thomas, barring him from communicating with the teenager, records stated.

Emily Thornton can be reached at emilythornton@wwub.com or 509-526-8325.

