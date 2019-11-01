DAYTON — The trial for a Dayton man charged with second- and third-degree assault was set this week for December.
Adrian M. Chambers, 29, was arrested in September after Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of a domestic dispute at 523 E. Washington Ave.
Deputies saw a woman whose head was bleeding and had blood on her face, hands, hair, and shirt, walking toward them near the driveway, according to court documents. Authorities also noticed a laceration above her left eye and red marks on her neck.
She told deputies she and her boyfriend, Chambers, were arguing when she was dropping him off at his home, and he pushed her against the side of her car, which caused her to bleed. He then pushed her into the car and choked her, documents stated.
The woman declined an ambulance, but drove herself to Dayton General Hospital for treatment.
Deputies found Chambers in the house with what looked like blood on his pants, but he told them he didn’t know how it got there. He also told them “she is crazy,” records stated.
He was lodged in the Columbia County Jail with a $20,000 cash surety, or 10% of bond.
He pleaded not guilty in September, and his trial was scheduled Wednesday for Dec. 5.