Trial for a College Place man facing drug charges in Walla Walla County Superior Court related to a warrant search is set to begin May 6.
Calvin C. Lee, 31, was one of eight arrested after police, sheriff’s deputies and state corrections officers responded Feb. 19 to the home at 220 W. Whitman Drive in College Place. Police discovered a parked vehicle linked to a shoplifting at Sportsman’s Warehouse and several wanted people inside.
Officers arrested all eight people, including Lee. He was charged with using drug paraphernalia, using a building for drug purposes, and possession of buprenorphine without a prescription and meth.
Lee pleaded not guilty at his arraignment last week.