The trial for a former Walla Walla businessman, who operated a chain of car dealerships in Eastern Washington, Idaho and Oregon, has been moved.
Mark Gilbert was indicted by a grand jury in November 2017 on one count of bank fraud related to the purchase of a home in Hawaii in 2014. His trial most recently has been rescheduled from Oct. 15 to March 2, 2020, in U.S. District Court in Spokane. The court will appear by video from Yakima and Gilbert from Spokane.
According to court documents, Gilbert has pleaded not guilty to the charge, which alleges he made false statements to a federally insured credit union to obtain a $745,000 mortgage loan. The maximum penalty for the crime is up to 30 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $1 million.
In an indictment filed by acting U.S. Attorney Joseph Harrington, Gilbert is alleged to have falsely claimed he was buying the Hawaii home for his parents and fabricated financial statements to convince the credit union to fund the mortgage.
He also allegedly provided down payment for the home and hid that fact to avoid disclosing the Hawaii property as an asset in bankruptcy proceedings filed in June 2014 with U.S. District Court in Eastern Washington.
There have been many previous allegations against Gilbert in his ownership of car dealerships, including those in Walla Walla, College Place, Milton-Freewater, Pendleton, Moses Lake and Moscow, Idaho.