A rape trial that started last week ended with the defendant’s conviction Wednesday.
After deliberating a half-day, a jury found Jacob Cox, 35, guilty of one count of second-degree rape. He was immediately taken into custody after the jury was excused.
The conviction was met with gasps and sobs from supporters seated in benches behind Cox in the courtroom. He displayed little emotion after the verdict was announced as his attorney, William McCool, patted him on the back in consolation.
The verdict capped a trial that started Sept. 3 before Walla Walla County Superior Court Judge John Lohrmann. Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Michelle Mulhern presented the state’s case.
Cox, a Walla Walla resident, was charged for a sexual assault that occurred in June 2016. The trial was repeatedly delayed due to continuances requested by both the defense and prosecution and scheduling conflicts.
The woman, with whom Cox was acquainted, told police she fell asleep in her bed early in the morning during a party, but awoke to realize Cox was sexually assaulting her.
The woman then shoved Cox away, got up, put her dress on and told remaining friends at the party what happened, according to a police report filed with the court.
In a recorded statement Cox gave to officials, he denied the allegation and consented to give a DNA sample, saying his DNA would not be found on the woman, the report said. However, results received from the state crime lab allegedly revealed Cox’s DNA was located in the woman’s underwear.
During the trial, McCool challenged the results of the DNA test as well as the credibility of witnesses and the victim, who testified during the proceedings. Cox also testified in his own defense.
However, in her closing argument, Mulhern said that the state had proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt, and two of the main reasons were the testimony of the victim and the DNA evidence found on her clothing.
“They cannot be explained away,” she told the jury.
Cox will remain jailed awaiting sentencing, the date for which has not yet been set.