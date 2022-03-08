Walla Walla County’s first felony trial of 2022, scheduled to start this week, has been delayed to later this month.
Walla Walla man Christopher M. Crump, 28, is facing charges including robbery, kidnapping, assault, witness intimidation, possession of drugs with intent to deliver and more in three separate cases that are all scheduled now to go to trial over the course of three weeks in late March and early April.
Crump has declined to waive his right to speedy trial, so the court matters must all be resolved within days of each other.
The first trial, scheduled for Monday morning, March 7, was rescheduled because Walla Walla County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Gabriel Acosta — who is handling the case — needed to respond to a family emergency.
Robin L. Olson, Crump’s attorney, did not object to the trial delay, but he did request that the trial be rescheduled within the window for his client’s right to a speedy trial.
This case will now go to trial on March 21. His second trial is set to follow immediately on March 23. The third case will go before the jury on April 4.
Crump was arrested, in the first case, on Sept. 15, 2021, for investigation of stolen vehicle possession, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and two counts of criminal mischief for damaging his court-ordered ankle monitor when released from jail pending trial on these charges.
Crump’s second case is from Sept. 28, 2021, when he was arrested and later charged with possessing meth and heroin with intent to deliver both.
After being jailed that day for allegedly damaging his ankle monitor, from the first case, police say Crump was recorded making a phone call from jail asking another man to pick up a safe. Police intercepted the man and allegedly found meth and heroin inside the safe, leading to the new charges filed against Crump.
Crump was eventually released pending trial on these charges as well and given another ankle monitor.
Crump’s third case sees him facing his most serious charges. Crump was arrested Dec. 5, 2021, while still awaiting trial on the other two cases, and is accused of 10 crimes including four Class A felonies carrying maximum sentences of life in prison.
He is charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary, first-degree assault with a firearm, vehicle theft, intimidating a witness, unlawful firearm possession, unlawful imprisonment, second-degree theft and resisting arrest.
Crump is accused of aiming a gun at a man, tying him to a chair, placing a bag over his head and stealing his car, cellphone, cash and other items.
After the alleged robbery, the man walked to a convenience store to call police. He identified Crump, according to court documents. Crump was arrested after reportedly attempting to flee from officers on foot.
The news release from the Walla Walla Police Department regarding Crump’s arrest said that during the foot pursuit, Crump allegedly threw several items, including a handgun. Officers retrieved a semi-automatic weapon that matched a description given by the alleged victim, the release said.
Crump was being held in Walla Walla County Jail as of Tuesday, March 8.
