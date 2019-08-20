A trial date of Oct. 3 has been set for a woman arrested after a high-speed chase that ended with her being shot by police earlier this month.
At her arraignment Monday, Amanda M. Warren, 38, of Walla Walla pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including first-degree attempted murder. She remains in custody at Walla Walla County Jail with bail set at $600,000.
In a related case, Dixie resident Cheyanne S. Weems, 29, who was also arraigned Monday, pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree taking a vehicle without permission, second-degree possession of stolen property and obstructing a law-enforcement officer.
Weems trial was set for Nov. 4 by Walla Walla Superior Court Judge Scott Wolfram. She has been released on her own recognizance and remains free pending trial.
Warren was arrested Aug. 8 after being released from a hospital where she had been treated for wounds received Aug. 3 after she brandished a gun at police officers. The shooting capped a pursuit that began in Dayton and stopped near Burbank after police were able to halt the vehicle Warren was driving.
Along with the attempted murder charge, Warren faces charges of first-degree robbery, second-degree theft, second-degree assault, unlawful imprisonment, residential burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle and attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle.
According to documents filed with the court, on the morning of Aug. 3 Warren allegedly stole items from an 88-year-old man in the 800 block of South Campbell Road in Walla Walla and then attempted to smother him with a pillow. She was reportedly seen leaving the area in a white 2012 Toyota Prius that was reported stolen from College Place.
The Prius was next seen at a residence on Clodius Road between Walla Walla and Waitsburg that was found to have been burglarized. A Walla Walla County Sheriff’s deputy who had been investigating the burglary spotted the vehicle and followed it into Dixie, where the deputy saw a female passenger, identified as Weems, exit the car.
Weems was arrested shortly afterward for investigation of possessing a ring taken from the Clodius Road residence, being in a vehicle she knew was stolen and “willfully hindering or delaying” the deputy’s investigation into the burglary.
After dropping off Weems, the driver of the Prius sped away on U.S. Highway 12 heading toward Waitsburg. The deputy pursuing the vehicle reported it reached speeds in excess of 100 mph before he was ordered to terminate the chase as it entered the city.
The chase resumed after the Prius was seen by a Columbia County deputy in Dayton shortly after 4 p.m. that day. The pursuit, again involving speeds in excess of 100 mph, continued through Waitsburg, then west on State Route 124 before ending outside of Burbank, where Warren was subsequently shot and wounded.