A Walla Walla man accused of rape, human trafficking and numerous other crimes had his bail reduction denied in court Friday, Aug. 20. He's awaiting his trial this fall.
Benjamin Garcia Jr., 42, is accused of raping two women on separate occasions and drugging them. He's also accused of recording one of the rapes and selling the video and of taking one of the woman to another man's house to be raped.
Garcia is being held on $75,000 bail at the Walla Walla County Jail on those charges plus allegations in another case involving forgery and theft. His bail was reduced earlier this year from $100,000 — the initial amount after he was arrested in October 2020.
Garcia's cases are running concurrently and are scheduled to be addressed in a jury trial starting Oct. 26 in Walla Walla County Superior Court.
Garcia's attorney, Rachel Cortez, said the trial date had been pushed out multiple times at the request of prosecutors, and Garcia has been ready to stand trial for quite some time now.
In Superior Court on Friday, Aug. 20, Cortez asked for another bail reduction.
Walla Walla County Commissioner Patricia Fulton, acting as judge pro tem, denied the request but did allow for a 10% cash equivalent. To that end, Fulton signed an order of pretrial release in case Garcia posts bail.
Fulton told Garcia the order was "very strict," and if he didn't follow the instructions he would "be right back in jail."
Garcia was still listed on the online jail roster as of Friday evening.